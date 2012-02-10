The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.2 percent lower in opening deals, echoing similar falls on the FTSE 100 and the FTSE, each down 0.2 percent.

Speedy Hire falls 0.9 percent as Peel Hunt cuts its rating on the tool-rental firm to "hold" from "buy" on valuation grounds, with the shares up 45 percent in 2012.

"We have been surprised at the pace of re-rating and would advise some profit-taking. While we still see value in the shares, we believe that the forthcoming IMS is unlikely to be the catalyst to take the shares much further in the short term," Peel Hunt says in a note.

Flybe adds 2.3 percent as the airline reports total revenue under management showed an increase of 18.6 perent to 165.5 million pounds boosted by its joint venture with Finnair.

