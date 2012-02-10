Deutsche Bank expects the consensus strategy to do well over the next 12 months, and thus recommends highly-rated stocks whose share price has performed well.

"The Leaders portfolio has a heavy healthcare constituency, which meshes well with the 'defensive value' strategy," Deutsche's analysts say.

"The sector offers an attractive combination of value, with high and stable returns, that should serve investors well in an uncertain, macro-driven environment."

Within their Leaders portfolio, they particularly recommend Swiss drugmaker Roche, personal computer giant Dell , hard drive maker Seagate and Chinese cement producer Anhui Conch .

