Shares in oil and gas firm San Leon jump 9 percent after the explorer says a shale gas well it drilled with its partner Talisman Energy in Poland confirmed its pre-drill expectations, finding both gas and oil.

"The presence of hydrocarbons across an extensive section of shale formation should give San Leon Energy confidence in its geological model of the Baltic Basin," Westhouse analysts say.

Poland has Europe's biggest estimated deposits of shale gas and attempts to exploit shale gas there are being closely-watched after exploitation of the resource in the U.S. transformed the country's energy market.

To read more about Poland's shale gas, click on:

To see San Leon's statement please click on

Reuters messaging rm://sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net