Shares in Credit Suisse fall 3.5 percent, adding to a 3.5 percent decline on Thursday, when the investment banking heavyweight's results came in below forecasts, and with brokers cutting forecasts.

Credit Suisse posted a surprise fourth-quarter net loss as business at its investment bank slumped and it took almost 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) of charges for slashing costs and risky assets to meet tough new capital rules.

"Credit Suisse reported results that sharply missed our expectations across all businesses," Deutsche Bank says in a note, cutting its profit forecasts for 2012, and reducing its target price to 25 Swiss francs from 28.

But the broker adds that Credit Suisse management issuing an upbeat outlook for the first quarter prompts it to retain its "hold" recommendation.

JPMorgan Cazenove also cuts profit forecasts on Credit Suisse, describing the results as "very disappointing".

The broker says Credit Suisse is 6-12 months behind UBS in restructuring, adding that UBS is its top pick.

Nomura cuts its price target on Credit Suisse to 28 Swiss francs, from 30.

