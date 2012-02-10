European shares are holding on to earlier losses after Wall Street also opens in the red, with investor sentiment across the board marred by fresh obstacles in Greece's battle to secure an international bailout and avoid a messy default.

The Dow Jones industrial average is down 93.17 points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,797.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index falls 11.23 points, or 0.83 percent, to 1,340.72. The Nasdaq Composite Index loses 27.25 points, or 0.93 percent, at 2,899.98.

FTSE Eurofirst 300 trades 0.88 percent lower at 1,064.17, with banks leading the sell-off after recent strong gains. Miners also down, tracking a retreat in metals prices.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net