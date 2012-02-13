European stock index futures point to a higher start for equities after the Greek parliament approves austerity measures needed to secure a second bailout and avoid a chaotic default that would rock market confidence in the euro zone.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 futures are up between up 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG PRELIM
L'OREAL SA FINAL
SAIPEM SPA PRELIM
BILFINGER BERGER SE PRELIM
INVESTMENT AB KINNEVIK Q4
WERELDHAVE NV Q4
U.S. COMPANIES
Q4 Fidelity National Information Services
Q4 Masco Corp
MACRO (GMT)
0700 DE Wholesale Prices
0815 CH PPI
