Banking and mining shares lead European stocks higher in early trade after the Greek parliament approved measures needed to secure an international bailout and avoid a chaotic default.

The STOXX Europe 600 Banking index rises 1.4 percent, supported by euro zone lenders exposed to debt-laden peripheral countries, such as Commerzbank and Societe Generale, up 3.9 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

Mining shares are up 1.9 percent, while the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rises 0.8 percent to 1,072.65 points.

Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net