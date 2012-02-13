Greece's banking index jumps 10.5 percent, recouping last week's losses after parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill on Monday to secure a second EU/IMF bailout and avoid a messy default.

Greek banks had lost 8 percent on Friday on uncertainty over whether lawmakers would vote for the new measures its international lenders require to approve a second bailout of 130 billion euros ($171.46 billion).

The broader European banking index is also higher, up 1.8 percent, while the euro zone banks index is up 2 percent.

"The banking sector is rebounding following Friday's sell-off on the positive outcome of the parliamentary vote," EFG Equities analyst Nikos Koskoletos says.

($1 = 0.7582 euros)

