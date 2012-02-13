Shares in Highland Gold drop 9.4 percent after the company says its second largest shareholder, Canada's Barrick Gold, plans to sell its 20.4 percent stake, pulling out of the Russian miner after more than eight years.

"The overhang from the sale of Barrick's stake and the withdrawal of operational links with Highland has the potential to act as a drag on the share price," say Westhouse Securities analysts, noting that in the past Barrick has provided Highland with operational personnel and expertise.

Millhouse Capital, Russian tycoon Roman Abramovich's investment vehicle, is the largest shareholder in Highland Gold and says it may consider buying part of Barrick's stake.

Barrick's decision to exit does remove the uncertainty over the stake which has been at play since Millhouse invested, add the analysts.

