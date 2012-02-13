Equities are due for a correction after the stellar start to the year, but any dip should be limited, enabling investors to buy in to a market set to benefit from better global propsects, CA Cheuvreux says.

"The first significant setback of 2012 is due," says Christopher Potts, head of economics and strategy at CA Cheuvreux, who recommends "buying the dip" and upgrades the banking sector to 'neutral'.

"In current circumstances market correction should not be more than 5 percent on major indices nor last for more than about a week."

The factors arguing for still-stronger stock markets include that "corporate default risk in Europe has peaked" and that "global growth expectations have bottomed", he adds.

