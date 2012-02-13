The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.2 percent in early trade, underperforming much stronger advances by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, ahead 0.9 percent and 0.8 percent respectively.

Sound Oil drops 15.9 percent after the upstream oil & gas firm says the Cataka-1 exploration well in Indonesia has had to be abandoned due to unstable rock formations.

Telecom Plus gains 3.0 percent as the utility supplier says it expects full-year profit to be marginally ahead of market forecasts, helped by growing customer numbers and an increasing average take-up of services.

