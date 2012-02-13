LONDON Feb 13 Shares in Fidessa sheds 2.6 percent as the British trading software firm says it expects growth levels for 2012 to be lower than 2011, after posting full-year adjusted pretax profit of 43.2 million pounds against 40 million pounds last year.

"Fidessa is a very resilient company but sustained pressures in the sell-side market are starting to hurt," Peel Hunt says in a note.

The broker says Fidessa's 2011 results were slightly below expectations and, with lower growth and higher investment expected for 2012, it downgrades its earnings forecasts for 2012 by 5 percent.

Investec says while it supports Fidessa's sustained investment the resultant low profit growth versus the premium rating remains the driver behind its "sell" recommendation.

Fidessa trades on around 19 times 12-month forward price-to-earnings, compared with around 11 times for the FTSE 250 index, according to Thomson Reuters data.

