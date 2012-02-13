Shares in Belgian construction group CFE rise as much as 5.7 percent, reaching their highest level since August 2011, as traders speculate that dredger DEME, in which CFE has a 50 percent stake, may have snatched a deal from a competitor.

"Boskalis missed out on the 400 million euros Wheatstone project in Australia, and then speculation starts who will get the deal instead," a Brussels based trader says. "At this stage it is pure speculation."

Neither DEME nor CFE were immediately available for comment. Ackermans & van Haaren, which holds the other 50 percent of the Belgian dredger, declines to comment.

Ackermans' shares add 1.9 percent. Boskalis shares in Amsterdam are down 5.8 percent.

