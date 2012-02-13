As risk appetite comes back to the market, investors should look for stocks offering M&A appeal, exposure to fast-growing markets or a strong relationship with an industry champion, Credit Suisse says.

With many corporate balance sheets now repaired, appetite for acquisitions is building up, Credit Suisse argues, highlighting German steel trader Kloceckner and British financial services group Old Mutual among possible acquisition targets.

The groups offer upsides of 37 percent and 34 percent, respectively, from current valuations, according to C Suisse's estimates.

The bank also proposes a basket of discretionary stocks positioned to capture growth in EM consumer spending, including luxury brands Hermes and Burberry.

Finally, C Suisse identifies suppliers of companies delivering earnings surprises, such as U.S. consumer electronics giant, Apple. The bank singles out German chip-maker Infineon as the only European company with a high relationship to Apple's earnings, Credit Suisse says.

