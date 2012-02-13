Greece's approval of austerity measures - which brings it a step closer to securing an international bailout and avoiding a messy default - has brightened the technical outlook for European stocks, which had been looking ripe for a correction on Friday, analysts at SEB say.

The Euro STOXX 50 managed to eek out a close at the five working day/week adjusted 'Tenkan-Sen' line, rather than below it, they note, and it is too soon to call for a bearish break while it remains above 2,469.

"Initial resistance at Friday's 2,498 mid-body point ought to be tested after the Greek vote yesterday," they add.

The index last trades at 2,486.09 points, up 0.7 percent on the day.

