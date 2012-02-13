The FTSE Small Cap index climbs 0.2 percent in midday trade, significantly underperforming the wider market, with the FTSE 100 index up 1.0 percent and the midcaps 0.9 percent firmer.

Highland Gold sheds almost 5 percent after Canada's Barrick Gold , the world's largest gold producer, says it plans to sell its 20.4 percent stake in the struggling Russian miner, pulling out of one of the world's most promising but toughest gold frontiers.

Faroe Petroleum drops nearly 4 percent after the oil and gas explorer says the 25/6-4 S Kalvklumpen well in the Norwegian North Sea area of Norway is dry, prompting Panmure Gordon to cut its target price for the firm to 233 pence from 243 pence.

Reuters messaging rm://tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net