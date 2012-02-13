Shares in Kenmare Resources climb 7 percent, making the firm one of the top risers on Britain's mid-cap index, as traders cite media speculation the Irish miner could be a takeover candidate, with Rio Tinto mentioned as a possible acquirer.

"Although I think a takeover's credible, Rio Tinto wouldn't necessarily be my first pick for a takeout of Kenmare. This isn't a new rumour. These sorts of things have been talked about for the last three or four years," Canaccord analyst Jeremy Dibb says.

Kenmare operates in the mineral sands market, producing rutile and ilmenite, two types of heavy minerals which are used in pigments and to make titanium, from a mine in Mozambique.

"The mineral sands base is incredibly strong at the moment, there's a tight supply-demand deficit and Kenmare is well-funded to expand into that," says Dibb.

Dibb notes that Rio has been expanding its presence in the sector recently, agreeing earlier in February to buy a 37 percent stake in Richards Bay Minerals in South Africa from BHP Billiton , but adding that pigment producers could also be possible suitors for Kenmare.

A spokesman for Kenmare Resources said the company did not comment on market rumours and speculation, while Rio Tinto, whose London shares traded up 2.5 percent and broadly in line with the European sector, was unavailable for comment when contacted by Reuters.

