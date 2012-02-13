European shares pares gains as Wall Street rises modestly in early trade after Greece's parliament approved an austerity bill needed to receive a fresh bailout package.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index is up 0.6 percent at 1,070.74, while the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite index are up 0.4 to 0.7 percent.

Cable & Wireless Worldwide jumps 36.8 percent to become the top riser after Vodafone Group, the world's largest mobile operator by revenue, says it is considering a bid for the group.

