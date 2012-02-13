Energy, telecoms and technology companies have so far delivered the best combination of beats and misses relative to the wider European market, say HSBC strategists.

So far, 53 percent of European companies have posted better-than-expected earnings, while 36 percent have disappointed with their fourth quarter results.

"This is a modest improvement on Q3," HSBC says.

Analysts have cut their EPS growth forecasts to a consensus 7 percent for Europe - half of what they expected last summer - but the pace of downgrades is starting to slow.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net