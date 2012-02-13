The FTSE Small Cap index close up 0.6 percent, while the blue chips add 0.9 percent, and the mid caps gain 1.0 percent.

Sound Oil drops 15.2 percent after the upstream oil and gas firm says the Cataka-1 exploration well in Indonesia has had to be abandoned due to unstable rock formations.

Faroe Petroleum sheds 2.9 percent after the oil and gas explorer says the 25/6-4 S Kalvklumpen well in the Norwegian North Sea area of Norway is dry, prompting Panmure Gordon to cut its target price for the firm to 233 pence from 243 pence.

