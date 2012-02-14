European shares are seen lower after rating agency Moody's warns it may downgrade the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria due to worries about Europe's ability to undertake the reforms needed to address the region's crisis.
Moody's also cut six other European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.2 to 0.4 percent.
EUROPEAN COMPANIES
THYSSENKRUPP Q1 TKAG.DE
SWEDBANK FINAL SWEDa.ST
AURUBIS Q1 NAFG.DE
SNAM SPA PRELIM SRG.MI
LOTTOMATICA GROUP SPA PRELIM LTO.MI
METROPOLE TELEVISION FINAL MMTP.PA
ACTELION FINAL ATLN.VX
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PRELIM IHG.L
STOREBRAND Q4 STB.OL
MAN SE FINAL MANG.DE
U.S. COMPANIES
Q4 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT
Q4 Metlife Inc MET
Q4 Avon Products Inc AVP
Q4 FMC Technologies Inc FTI
Q4 HCP Inc HCP
Q4 Hospira Inc HSP
Q4 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc HST
Q4 Marsh and Mclennan Companies Inc MMC
Q4 Omnicom Group Inc OMC
Q4 Questar Corp STR
Q4 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI
MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT)
0930 GB CPI
1000 EZ Industrial Production
1000 DE ZEW Index
1230 US NFIB Index
1245 US ICSC Chain
1330 US Export/Import
1330 US Retail sales
1355 US Redbook
1500 US Business Inventory
Reuters messaging atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net
Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net