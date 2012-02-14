European shares are seen lower after rating agency Moody's warns it may downgrade the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria due to worries about Europe's ability to undertake the reforms needed to address the region's crisis.

Moody's also cut six other European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC-40 futures are down 0.2 to 0.4 percent.

EUROPEAN COMPANIES

THYSSENKRUPP Q1 TKAG.DE

SWEDBANK FINAL SWEDa.ST

AURUBIS Q1 NAFG.DE

SNAM SPA PRELIM SRG.MI

LOTTOMATICA GROUP SPA PRELIM LTO.MI

METROPOLE TELEVISION FINAL MMTP.PA

ACTELION FINAL ATLN.VX

INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PRELIM IHG.L

STOREBRAND Q4 STB.OL

MAN SE FINAL MANG.DE

U.S. COMPANIES

Q4 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT

Q4 Metlife Inc MET

Q4 Avon Products Inc AVP

Q4 FMC Technologies Inc FTI

Q4 HCP Inc HCP

Q4 Hospira Inc HSP

Q4 Host Hotels and Resorts Inc HST

Q4 Marsh and Mclennan Companies Inc MMC

Q4 Omnicom Group Inc OMC

Q4 Questar Corp STR

Q4 Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc WPI

MACROECONOMIC DATA (GMT)

0930 GB CPI

1000 EZ Industrial Production

1000 DE ZEW Index

1230 US NFIB Index

1245 US ICSC Chain

1330 US Export/Import

1330 US Retail sales

1355 US Redbook

1500 US Business Inventory

Reuters messaging atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://joanne.frearson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net