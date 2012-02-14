Shares in L'Oreal rise over 2 percent to join top gainers on the CAC-40 index of French blue chips after the cosmetics giant predicts more revenue and profit growth this year as it speeds up expansion in emerging markets.

"A message of confidence for 2012, with a cosmetics market expected to grow 4 percent," CM-CIC Securities analysts say in a note, adding that a 2011 operating margin of 16.2 percent of sales topped their expectations of 15.9 percent.

