Shares in Bunzl gain 1.3 percent, the biggest FTSE 100 riser, with the index down 0.3 percent, as JPMorgan upgrades its rating for the packaging firm to "overweight" from "neutral" on valuation grounds.

"We believe that the recent relative underperformance could be a good entry point ahead of FY results on 27 February," JPMorgan says in a note.

The bank also raises its price earnings-based price target for Bunzl to 985 pence from 835 pence to reflect the re-rating of the Business Services sector over the past six months.

"Bunzl currently trades on a 2012 PER of 12.8 times, and we set our price target at 14.4 times (previously 12.4 times), a slight premium to the sector on 14.2 times (previously 12.2 times)," JPMorgan adds.

