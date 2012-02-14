Shares in Norwegian insurer Storebrand fall 13.2 percent after it drops its 2011 dividend and posts fourth-quarter earnings well below expectations.

"The reported result was of course below market expectations and the fact that they are going to pay no dividend is of course also negative as the market was looking for a 1.10 crown-per-share divend," Handelsbanken analyst Matti Ahokas says.

"Of course this share is very volatile, it has a tendency to move a lot on reporting days," Ahokas adds.

For more double click on