Shares in debt-laden Yell Group shed 12.9 percent after the Yellow Pages publisher reveals a slightly bigger than forecast 15 percent fall in third-quarter revenue, although EBITDA was slightly ahead of forecasts for BofA Merrill Lynch.

Merrill says that Yell's Q3 group revenue of 382.8 million pounds was around 5 percent below its forecast, but EBITDA of 108.6 million pounds was slightly ahead, reflecting further strong progress on the cost side by the group.

The broker says it has its adjusted forecasts to reflect this trend, with revenues lower but EBITDA broadly unchanged in 2012 and slightly higher in 2013.

As a result, Merrill marginally nudges up its price target for Yell to 2.00 pence from 1.90 pence but retains its "underweight" rating on the stock, reflecting ongoing uncertainty over capital structure and lack of evidence yet that the new strategy will deliver on revenue aspirations.

Yell also said, in an interim management statement, that its lenders had agreed to relax certain covenants and released an additional 51 million pounds for the firm to buy back its under-valued debt.

The company, which made changes to its debt amendment request after failing to receive majority support from its shareholders last year, said its debt stood at 2.5 billion pounds as at Dec. 31, a reduction of 67.3 million pounds.

"Coupled with the new covenants, this (debt reduction) has bought management a decent period of time to prove the credibility of its new strategy," Merrill says in a note.

Yell Group shares have gained 74 percent in the last three months.

