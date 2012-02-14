The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.1 percent in early deals, tracking similar falls by the FTSE 250 index, also down 0.1 percent, while the FTSE 100 index loses 0.2 percent.

Hampson Industries drops 25.8 percent as the debt-laden aero engineer says it has put itself up for sale, nearly three months after announcing it was considering strategic options for two of its units, adding that it has received indicative offers for both of those businesses.

The company also says its tooling division suffered a setback due to certain testing and customer approval issues, and it is reviewing the overall effects on its revenue and profit in light of this.

Yell Group sheds 13.9 percent after the Yellow Pages publisher reveals a slightly bigger than forecast 15 percent fall in third-quarter revenue, although EBITDA was slightly ahead of forecasts for BofA Merrill Lynch.

Merrill adjusts its forecasts for Yell to reflect this trend, and marginally nudges up its price target to 2.00 pence from 1.90 pence but retains an "underweight" stance on the stock.

