Euro Stoxx 50 is eyeing an intermediate resistance level around 2,500, which "could lead to a pause/consolidation phase over part of February", technical analysts at Societe Generale say in a note.

After such a pause, the index could head for the standard potential of the recovery movement that started in September, at around 2,635 points, before heading on to test the next resistance at 2,750/2,800. However, SG reckons any rally would then likely run out of steam before reaching 3,000.

"In our view, the trend is unlikely to reach this latter level. We maintain our scenario that the index could reach a peak in spring, completing the intermediate recovery phase that took shape in autumn 2011 Under such a scenario, this recovery is likely to be followed by sharp downleg out to next autumn," they say.

The Euro Stoxx 50 index is trading at 2,478 points, down 0.4 percent on the day.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net