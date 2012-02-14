Shares in Carpetright jump 5.4 percent, the second biggest FTSE 250 riser, with the index up 0.3 percent, as traders cite the impact of comment in the Daily Mail's Market Report suggesting founder Lord Harris is considering taking Britain's biggest floorcoverings retailer private at a price of 700 pence a share.

A spokesman for Carpetright gave no comment on the rumour.

Singer Capital analyst Matthew McEachran says: "This will push the share price up today, although we would be surprised by such a move given the experience back in 2007, when an (management buy-out) attempt failed at circa 1,300 pence (we think due to the banks), and given that the share price has held up well at a time when forecasts have been downgraded significantly."

Independent retail analyst Nick Bubb says: "It is one of those frustrating stories that are both highly plausible, and therefore easy to spread, and implausible, because the shares are trading on a P/E (price/earnings) of something like 66 times at circa 600 pence".

Bubb says that if 2012 was the bottom of the cycle, Carpetright's rating would make more sense, but he thinks trading conditions will stay tough for years and although being a PLC brings a lot of hassle, he feels Carpetright is effectively run as a private company anyway.

"It is certainly the fear that Phil Harris will pay up to buy out the minority that prevents the shorts from attacking the stock, notwithstanding six profit warnings in the last year, so this perpetual saga will probably continue for a while yet," Bubb adds.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net