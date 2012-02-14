Shares in Deutsche Boerse rise 3 percent in volumes more than five times the 90-day average after the Frankfurt-based exchange operator swings back to a fourth-quarter profit, increases its dividend and issues an optimistic outlook for 2012.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) climbed to 228 million euros in the fourth quarter from a 219 million euros loss in the same period a year earlier.

"Deutsche Boerse capital returns modestly surprise on the upside," Barclays Capital says in a note.

The broker points to management proposals of a raised ordinary dividend, a special dividend and up to 200 million euros of buybacks.

It says the value of this is estimated at 420 million euros, slightly above its 400 million forecast.

Barclays Capital adds that the fourth-quarter results appear in line at an underlying operating profit level.

