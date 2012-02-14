The FTSE Small Cap index is 0.1 percent weaker at midday, underperforming a modest turn higher by both the blue chips and the mid caps, up 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Hampson Industries drops 43 percent as the debt-laden aero engineer says it has put itself up for sale, nearly three months after announcing it was considering strategic options for two of its units, adding that it has received indicative offers for both of those businesses.

The company also says its tooling division suffered a setback due to certain testing and customer approval issues, and it is reviewing the overall effects on its revenue and profit in light of this.

Orchid Developments Group jumps 28 percent after the Bulgarian real estate and leisure market firm says it has received a bid approach from a third party which remains at a very preliminary stage, albeit with the price currently proposed below the firm's closing middle market price per share on February 13.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net