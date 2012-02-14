The FTSE Small Cap index closes down 0.1 percent, same as the FTSE 100, while the FTSE 250 falls 0.3 percent.

Yell Group falls 17 percent after the Yellow Pages publisher reveals a slightly bigger than forecast 15 percent fall in third-quarter revenue.

Journey Group leaps 19 percent after the provider of catering and in-flight services says its 2011 results are expected to be ahead of current market expectations, with both of its divisions having had a good final quarter.

Journey also says, in a trading update, that it has started to show growth potential ahead of expectations, and has entered 2012 confident it can continue the momentum.

