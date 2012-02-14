Investors have turned less underweight Europe and have rushed into banks and cyclicals in the past month, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch fund manager survey shows.

"The broad message is one of normalisation of risk appetite ... The euro zone is no longer the most hated region globally," Gary Baker, head of European equity strategy at the bank, says.

But for the trends to continue, the global economic backdrop needs to keep improving, he adds.

"If it's going to go much further, then you've got to see that translated into ... profits and earnings. It would be difficult for the market to rally now just on liquidity if you haven't got the economic growth," Baker says.

"People who haven't participated in this - unless they change their global growth view, they aren't going to change their minds."

In the meantime, though, the sector rotation "has been remarkable in its severity", suggesting that "in the very short-term - days and weeks - that trend looks overdone".

