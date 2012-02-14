European shares remain lower after the start of trading on Wall Street, where sentiment is affected by data showing U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in January.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.2 percent at 1,069.15 points.

The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite are down between 0.2 percent and 0.4 percent in early trading.

The disappointing U.S. retail sales data added to investors' worries after Moody's ratings downgraded six euro-zone countries late on Monday.

