European stock index futures point to strong gains for equities on expectations Greece's conservative leader would sign a commitment to implement tough austerity measures and on China's pledge to keep investing in euro zone government debt.

At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.8 to 0.9 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

BNP PARIBAS Q4

ENI SPA Q4

CLARIANT AG FINAL

HEINEKEN NV Q4

SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB Q4

COCA COLA HELLENIC BOTTLING CO SA Q4

SWISSCOM AG FINAL

PAGESJAUNES GROUPE SA Q4

PEUGEOT SA FINAL

SOCIETE B I C SA FINAL

DANONE SA FINAL

IMERYS SA FINAL

PUMA SE FINAL

VOESTALPINE AG Q3

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 Abercrombie & Fitch Co

Q4 CBS Corp

Q4 CF Industries Hldg Inc

Q4 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc

Q4 Comcast Corp

Q4 CenturyLink Inc

Q1 2012 Deere and Co

Q4 Dean Foods Co

Q4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc

Q4 Devon Energy Corp

Q4 Marriott International Inc

Q3 2012 NetApp, Inc.

Q4 2012 Nvidia Corp

Q4 PG&E Corp

Q4 SCANA Corp

Q4 Vulcan Materials Co

Q4 MEMC Electronic Materials Inc

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0630 FR GDP

0700 DE GDP

0900 IT GDP

0930 GB Claim Count

1000 EZ Trade Balance

1000 CH ZEW

1200 US Mortgage Index

1330 US NY Fed Mfg

1415 US Industrial Production

