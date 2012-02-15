European stock index futures point to strong gains for equities on expectations Greece's conservative leader would sign a commitment to implement tough austerity measures and on China's pledge to keep investing in euro zone government debt.
At 0702 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.8 to 0.9 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
BNP PARIBAS Q4
ENI SPA Q4
CLARIANT AG FINAL
HEINEKEN NV Q4
SVENSKA HANDELSBANKEN AB Q4
COCA COLA HELLENIC BOTTLING CO SA Q4
SWISSCOM AG FINAL
PAGESJAUNES GROUPE SA Q4
PEUGEOT SA FINAL
SOCIETE B I C SA FINAL
DANONE SA FINAL
IMERYS SA FINAL
PUMA SE FINAL
VOESTALPINE AG Q3
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 Abercrombie & Fitch Co
Q4 CBS Corp
Q4 CF Industries Hldg Inc
Q4 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc
Q4 Comcast Corp
Q4 CenturyLink Inc
Q1 2012 Deere and Co
Q4 Dean Foods Co
Q4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc
Q4 Devon Energy Corp
Q4 Marriott International Inc
Q3 2012 NetApp, Inc.
Q4 2012 Nvidia Corp
Q4 PG&E Corp
Q4 SCANA Corp
Q4 Vulcan Materials Co
Q4 MEMC Electronic Materials Inc
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0630 FR GDP
0700 DE GDP
0900 IT GDP
0930 GB Claim Count
1000 EZ Trade Balance
1000 CH ZEW
1200 US Mortgage Index
1330 US NY Fed Mfg
1415 US Industrial Production
