Shares in French directories company Pages Jaunes fall more than 9 percent after the group posts lower revenue and gross operating margins for 2011 and proposes suspending the dividend for last year.

"The decision to sacrifice the dividend looks worrying to us as it shows the difficulties the group's having in refinancing the slice of its debt which is maturing in November 2013 (638 million euros)," Gilbert Dupont analysts write in a note.

The stock is the biggest faller on the French SBF120 index. It is trading at around 3 euros, giving the company a market value of 845 million euros.

