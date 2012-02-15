European stocks rise in early trade following better-than-feared GDP figures for Germany and France, and as debt-striken Greece appears to be nearing a political consensus on painful budget cuts.

Banking stocks are up, with BNP Paribas gaining 4 percent after posting forecast-beating results and hitting tougher capital targets six months early.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is up 0.6 percent at 1,075.63 points, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index gains 0.7 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

atul.prakash.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net