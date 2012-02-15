European broadcasters are weak led by France's TF1, down 2.9 percent and Britian's ITV, off 2.0 percent, as Deutsche Bank turns more negative on the sub-sector in a review, citing a turn in the cycle.

Deutsche downgrades its ratings for ITV and Italy's Mediaset both to "hold" from "buy", and downgrades TF1, and Spain's Antena3 and Mediaset Espana all to "sell".

The broker also reduces its target prices for the sub-sector across the board.

"The lesson of prior cycles is to own the broadcaster stocks in the early phase of any market rally. Thereafter underperformance sets in and these are not stocks to own through-the cycle," Deutsche Bank says in a note.

The broker points out that since late December the sub-sector has hit this "sweet spot", with European broadcasters up close to 40 percent versus a 15 percent rise by the wider media sector, but it thinks the underperformance phase is now being entered.

"While 2012 is not turning out to be the feared 2009-style crash in ad spend (outside of the periphery), prolonged stagnation is now the risk. Without a sharp recovery, this will limit the broadcaster rebound," Deutsche Bank says

