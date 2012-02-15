Shares in Essar Energy rise 4.6 percent, the top gainer on a 0,1 percent firmer FTSE 100 index, with traders citing the impact of an upgrade from Morgan Stanley to "equal-weight" from "underweight".

Traders say, Morgan Stanley has upgraded Essar's shares on valuation grounds, ahead of full-year results on due on Feb. 27, although the broker still sees some near-term downside.

Citing the broker's note, traders say Essar's shares price in tough outcomes for both Oil and Power, and it will turn more positive if the shares headed near its bear case scenario valuation of 95 pence, but cuts its target price to 160 pence from 230 pence.

Essar's shares are down 25.9 percent in 2012 on concerns over its tax liabilities in India, and currently trades on a forward 12-month price-to-earnings of about 8.1 times, compared with around 10.6 times on the FTSE 100, according to Thomson Reuters data.

