The FTSE Small Cap index is flat in early deals, lagging gains by both the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, up 0.2 percent and 0.5 percent respectively.

CPP drops 11.8 percent as the British credit card insurer, which has been under the shadow of a regulatory probe for the past year, suffered a new blow with news Barclaycard has decided against renewing its contract with the company..

Aminex leaps 34.7 percent as the Irish-based oil explorer says drilling at its Ntorya-1 exploration well in the Ruvuma Basin, onshore in Tanzania, has encountered strong gas shows in a good quality reservoir sand at a depth of approximately 2,660 metres.

