Shares in Anglo American dip 0.4 percent, underperforming a 0.3 percent rise by the FTSE 100 index, as Citigroup downgrades the miner to "neutral" from "buy" on valuation grounds, and moves to a bearish stance on the wider sector on a 3-6 month view.

"We think now may be a good opportunity for investors to take some profits (in Anglo American), given several operational challenges and a relatively unattractive valuation," Citi says in a note.

Anglo American's share price has rallied 26 percent since its 12-month low of 2,138 pence on Oct. 4, which Citi says is due partly to widespread speculation of corporate action.

The rally in Anglo American's shares echo the rise of 30 percent by the broader mining sector, which Citi says has been driven by a price-to-earnings expansion rather than earnings upgrades, and the broker believes the beta rally will run out of steam as spot commodity prices still point to earnings downgrades.

Citi targets alpha trades in BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto, ENRC , Arcelor Mittal, Nyrstar and Randgold, while it says potential Laggards are Norsk Hydro, Aquarius Platinum, Lonmin, Hochschild, and Talvivaara.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net