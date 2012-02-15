Shares in Renold gain 8.2 percent as the industrial chains and power transmissions manufacturer says, in an interim management statement (IMS), that early indications in the fourth-quarter show its European businesses returning to double digit year-on-year underlying sales growth.

"Renold's Q3 IMS reassured that the strong progress reported in H1 has continued. Year on year growth in underlying sales and order intake has been in line with expectations, suggesting that full year operating profits remain on track to double," says corporate broker Singer Capital in a note.

The broker says that, despite a recent bounce by Renold's share price, the stock still trades on a circa 60 percent price/earnings discount to the sector, which it thinks appears very low for a group which continues to deliver good progress towards its targets.

