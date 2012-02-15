Shares in Heineken rise 3.6 percent in volumes more than 150 percent of the 90-day average, after the world's third-largest brewer beats expectations with a 9 percent profit increase in 2011 after recovering from a damp European summer that kept a lid on drinking.

The maker of Europe's top-selling Heineken lager and Amstel said 2011 net profit before one-offs rose by 9.2 percent on a like-for-like basis to 1.58 billion euros, compared with a Reuters poll forecast for 1.52 billion. .

"Against all expectations, Heineken reported a very good 2H11 and ended 2011 much better than expected." ING says in a note, reiterating its "buy" stance.

"We argue that consensus numbers will need to go up."

