Shares in French lifting equipment maker Haulotte Group rise 11 percent, the top gainer on the French CAC mid and small cap index, after it posts 2011 sales up 23 percent and forecasts double-digit growth in 2012, prompting an upgrade in rating

"Despite (an) 10-15 million euros shortfall versus the sales targets, Haulotte Group indicated that it had exceeded its breakeven point in H2 11, making for a solid operating performance," analysts at Societe Generale write in a note, upgrading their recommendation on the stock to "buy" from "hold".

Haulotte shares have jumped about 65 percent since the start of the year, giving the company a market value of around 227 million euros.

Reuters messaging rm://alice.cannet.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net