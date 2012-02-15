BRUSSELS Feb 15 Shares in Heineken hit a six-month high after the world's third-largest brewer reported a higher-than-expected 2011 net profit and launched a 500 million euro ($657 million) savings plan.

The shares rise as much as 5.7 percent and are among the strongest in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks.

"The results were fine, especially in Europe. Their exposure there explained why the shares had not done so well," says a trader, who follows the stock. "The main driver though is the 500 million euros of cost savings planned. That's really positive." Reuters messaging rm://philip.blenkinsop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ($1 = 0.762 Euros)