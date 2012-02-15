Shares in Logica shed 2 percent, underpeforming a 0.7 percent gain by the FTSE 250 index, as Merchant Securities initiates coverage on the Anglo-Dutch IT firm with a "sell" rating and 70 pence target price, on valuation grounds.

Having bounced 40 percent in the last two months, Merchant says, the shares look overvalued at 10 times EV/NOPAT.

"Logica is structurally challenged and so we expect the shares to retest the recent lows after FY results on 22 February 2012," the broker says in a note.

"Downgrades have stopped for now, with room to absorb price pressure in 2012. However, the promise of no P&L restructuring in 2012 has no credibility and the free-cash-flow yield is dependent on a big contraction in working capital as revenue growth slows," Merchant says.

