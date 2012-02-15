Shares in Clariant rise 4.3 percent in volume of more than 180 percent of the 90-day average after the Swiss specialty chemicals maker says it is to pay its first dividend in five years in the expectation of further sales growth driven by the U.S. market.

The shares outperform the STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals Index, which is up 1.2 percent.

Clariant's fourth-quarter net profit fell to 10 million Swiss francs ($11 million) from 47 million in the 2010 period, but sales rose.

"Despite the results being mixed, potentially resulting in a volatile trading day, we expect the stock to trade up," ING says in a note.

"The outlook for 2012 is supportive, while results in the more cyclical units are clearly set to improve once restructuring efforts are complete."

