Shares in Morgan Crucible jump 9.3 percent, the top FTSE 250 riser, as the advanced materials group reports its highest-ever full-year results, helped by strong performance across both its divisions, prompting both Investec Securities and Peel Hunt to raise target prices for the stock.

Morgan Crucible posted an underlying pretax profit of 119.7 million pounds for the full year ended Jan. 1, compared with 75.7 million pounds last year, on revenue up 8 percent at 1.1 billion pounds.

"Morgan Crucible has set a positive tone for the Capital Goods reporting season, unveiling its highest earnings for over a decade and impressive progress towards its target of doubling profits between 2010 and 2013," says Investec in a note.

"Momentum has been underpinned by successes in emerging markets and through the introduction of new, higher-value products. With a good start to 2012 we are modestly upping our estimates," the broker adds, also increasing its target price for Morgan Crucible to 380 pence from 365 pence and repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

Peel Hunt also repeats its "buy" rating on Morgan Crucible and ups its target price to 385 pence from 340 pence.

