Shares in Swisscom fall 1.9 percent in volumes more than double its 90-day daily average and underperforming the FTSEurofirst 300 index after the Swiss phone group's 2011 earnings came in below targets and it says revenues and core profits are likely to slip in 2012.

"Operating trends remain weak with the release highlighting that volume growth has been unable to offset the pressure from price declines," Espirito Santo Investment Bank says in a note.

"The company has signalled no growth for 2012 which is likely to be seen as a disappointment."

