The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.2 percent by midday, tracking similar gains by the blue chips, also ahead 0.2 percent, while the mid caps are up 0.4 percent.

Renold adds 12.5 percent as the industrial chains and power transmissions manufacturer says in a trading update that early indications in the fourth-quarter show its European businesses returning to double digit year-on-year underlying sales growth.

"Renold's Q3 IMS reassured that the strong progress reported in H1 has continued. Year on year growth in underlying sales and order intake has been in line with expectations, suggesting that full year operating profits remain on track to double," corporate broker Singer Capital says in a note.

Infrastrata drops 9.1 percent as the independent gas storage and petroleum exploration group launches a placing of 12.727 million new ordinary shares at 11 pence per share to raise 1.4 million pounnds before expenses with exsisting and new institutional investors.

