The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent lower, underperforming the blue chips which shed 0.1 percent, and the mid caps which add 0.4 percent

CPP 11.6 percent as the British credit card insurer, which has been under the shadow of a regulatory probe for the past year, suffered a new blow with news Barclaycard has decided against renewing its contract with the company..

Blinkx jumps 14.3 percent, adding to similar gains in the previous session, as the world's largest and most advanced video search engine, confirms that it has signed a deal with AOL to power video search for the U.S. internet group.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net